Man, 52, wanted for murder in northern Ontario may be in GTA: police

A 52-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Sault Ste. Marie is believed to be in the GTA.

Investigators in Sault Ste. Marie say Scott Devlin is the prime suspect in the death of a 30-year-old victim, whose body was found on June 19, 2025, at a multi-unit residence in the northern Ontario city.

Devlin, who is wanted for second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body, was last seen in the area of Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto on June 17, and police say he may still be in the GTA.

Devlin is described as being five-foot-10 with a thin to medium build and blonde hair. He also has a tattoo of a panther and the word “sinner” on one arm and the word “saint” on the other.