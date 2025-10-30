5 more arrests made in Louvre jewel heist

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau speaks during a news conference at the Paris courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, on the judicial investigation into the jewels robbery at the Louvre museum in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

By Angela Charlton And Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2025 3:54 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2025 5:23 am.

PARIS (AP) — Five more people have been arrested in the investigation into the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum, but the treasures remain missing, the Paris prosecutor announced Thursday.

The five were detained late Wednesday night in separate police operations in Paris and surrounding areas, including the Seine-Saint-Denis region, Prosecutor Laure Beccuau told RTL radio. She did not release their identities or other details.

One is suspected of being part of the four-person team that robbed the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery in broad daylight Oct. 19, the prosecutor said. Two other members of the team were arrested Sunday and given preliminary charges Wednesday of criminal conspiracy and theft committed by an organized gang. Both partially admitted their involvement, according to the prosecutor.

“Searches last night and overnight did not allow us to find the goods,” Beccuau said.

It took thieves less than eight minutes to steal the jewels valued at 88 million euros ($102 million), shocking the world. The robbers forced open a window, cut into cases with power tools and fled with eight pieces of the French crown jewels.

French police have acknowledged major gaps in the Louvre’s defenses, turning the dazzling daylight theft into a national reckoning over how France protects its treasures.

One of those who has been charged is a 34-year-old Algerian national who has been living in France since 2010, Beccuau said. He was arrested at Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to fly to Algeria with no return ticket. He was living in a suburb north of Paris, Aubervilliers, and was known to police mostly for road traffic offenses. His DNA was found on one of the scooters used by robbers to leave the scene, she said.

The other suspect, 39, was arrested at his home in Aubervilliers. The man was known to police for several thefts, and his DNA was found on one of the glass cases where the jewels were displayed and on items the thieves left behind, she added.

Video surveillance cameras showed there were at least four people involved, Beccuau said.

Four of the suspects arrived onboard a truck equipped with a freight lift that two of them used to climb up to the museum’s window. The four of them left onboard two motor scooters along the Seine River toward eastern Paris, where they had some other vehicles parked, she said.

Beccuau said nothing suggests that the robbers had accomplices within the museum’s staff.

She made a plea Wednesday night to those who have the jewels: “These jewels are now, of course, unsellable … Anyone who buys them would be guilty of concealment of stolen goods. There’s still time to give them back.”

Information about investigations is meant to be secret under French law to avoid compromising police work and to ensure victims’ right to privacy. Only the prosecutor can speak publicly about developments, and violators can be prosecuted. Police and investigators are not supposed to divulge information about arrests or suspects without the prosecutor’s approval, though in high-profile cases, police union officials have leaked partial details.

Angela Charlton And Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Yesavage, Blue Jays dominate the Dodgers with 6-1 victory to seize 3-2 World Series lead

The Blue Jays are headed back to Toronto with a 3-2 World Series lead against the L.A. Dodgers and are one win away from their first MLB championship since 1993. A record-breaking 12-strikeout outing...

5h ago

Male injured in Black Creek shooting

A male has been taken to hospital after being injured in a shooting near Black Creek. Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Shoreham Drive just after 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers...

7h ago

Blue Jays' Yesavage sets rookie record for strikeouts in World Series game

From class-A Dunedin to Game 5 of the World Series, Trey Yesavage continues to add to his storybook 2025. Making his fifth start of this post-season for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday against...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: World Series shifts back to Toronto for Halloween

No tricks but all treats on Friday with Halloween and the Blue Jays back in Toronto for the World Series, so there is plenty to cheer about in the city. As of Wednesday, the trick-or-treat forecast...

40m ago

Top Stories

Yesavage, Blue Jays dominate the Dodgers with 6-1 victory to seize 3-2 World Series lead

The Blue Jays are headed back to Toronto with a 3-2 World Series lead against the L.A. Dodgers and are one win away from their first MLB championship since 1993. A record-breaking 12-strikeout outing...

5h ago

Male injured in Black Creek shooting

A male has been taken to hospital after being injured in a shooting near Black Creek. Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Shoreham Drive just after 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers...

7h ago

Blue Jays' Yesavage sets rookie record for strikeouts in World Series game

From class-A Dunedin to Game 5 of the World Series, Trey Yesavage continues to add to his storybook 2025. Making his fifth start of this post-season for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday against...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: World Series shifts back to Toronto for Halloween

No tricks but all treats on Friday with Halloween and the Blue Jays back in Toronto for the World Series, so there is plenty to cheer about in the city. As of Wednesday, the trick-or-treat forecast...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

1:31
World Series Game 5 post-game reaction from Dodger Stadium

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn reports from Los Angeles after the Blue Jays win in game 5 of the World Series.

6h ago

2:24
Schneider family soaks in World Series experience

Blue Jays' fan favourite Davis Schneider is experiencing his first World Series. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with his family in LA about seeing their loved one live out their childhood dream.

11h ago

2:26
Toronto's housing market faces new reality as buyers gain leverage

Toronto’s housing market has slowed down not just in price, but in pace. After years of bidding wars and record-breaking sales, the frenzy has cooled and a new reality is settling in. Catalina Gillies reports.

11h ago

0:36
Zellers makes a comeback with new store in Edmonton

The beloved Canadian retailer Zellers is making a comeback with a new concept store in Edmonton, the first of many as it looks to expand across the country.

15h ago

3:35
Bank of Canada lowers interest rates to 2.25%

For the second consecutive time, the Bank of Canada has lowered interest rates. Mike Eppel joins CityNews 24/7 for a chat on what we can expect in the future.

17h ago

More Videos