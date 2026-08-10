York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a third suspect in connection with a series of March shootings targeting synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto.

The newly charged suspect, Chris Perreira, 23, of Barrie, is now accused in four separate shootings across York Region and Toronto, including the two synagogue attacks that occurred within an hour of each other.

The first shooting happened just before midnight on March 6, when residents near Clark Avenue West and York Hill Boulevard reported hearing gunshots. York Regional Police officers arrived to find the front doors of a synagogue damaged by gunfire.

Two people were inside the building at the time. Neither was injured.

Minutes after midnight on March 7, Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire at another synagogue near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue. Officers found damage to the front entrance consistent with gunshots.

No one was inside when the shooting occurred.

The two attacks — happening within roughly an hour and targeting religious institutions — triggered heightened concern across the GTA’s Jewish communities and led to a joint investigation between York and Toronto police.

Two suspects previously charged; 3rd now linked to both shootings

York Regional Police had already charged two suspects earlier this spring. Through collaboration with Toronto police, investigators identified a third suspect connected to both synagogue shootings.

Police say Perreira had already been charged in relation to a March 25 shooting at a home near Clubhouse Road and Pine Valley Drive in Vaughan. He is now also charged in connection with a March 19 shooting near Steeplechase Avenue and Beacon Hall Drive in Aurora.

With Perreira’s arrest, police say there are no outstanding suspects in the synagogue shootings. He’s facing numerous criminal charges, including two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, four counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of mischief related to religious property, among other firearm offences.

York Regional Police say the joint investigation remains active and are urging anyone with information to contact their service.