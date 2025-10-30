Police in Guelph are investigating the theft of a trailer loaded with $80,000 worth of whipped cream.

They say a manager of a business on Speedvale Avenue West reported the theft on Wednesday morning.

Police say the white Wabash refrigerated trailer was hooked up and towed away around 4:30 a.m.

It was loaded with 30 pallets of Gay Lea whipped cream.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Investigators say tipsters can also leave an anonymous message with Crime Stoppers.