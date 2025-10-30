Trailer loaded with $80K worth of whipped cream stolen in Guelph: police
Posted October 30, 2025 11:41 am.
Last Updated October 30, 2025 12:42 pm.
Police in Guelph are investigating the theft of a trailer loaded with $80,000 worth of whipped cream.
They say a manager of a business on Speedvale Avenue West reported the theft on Wednesday morning.
Police say the white Wabash refrigerated trailer was hooked up and towed away around 4:30 a.m.
It was loaded with 30 pallets of Gay Lea whipped cream.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Investigators say tipsters can also leave an anonymous message with Crime Stoppers.