Disney pulls ABC, ESPN and more from YouTube TV as content talks break down

By The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2025 7:23 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2025 10:06 am.

YouTube TV viewers can no longer see Disney channels including ABC and ESPN after the two sides failed to agree on a new content distribution deal.

Other channels that vanished from Google’s pay TV platform include the Disney Channel, FX and Nat Geo.

Google’s pay TV platform said in a blog post late Thursday that Disney had followed through on a threat to suspend its content amid the negotiations.

The breakdown could impact coverage of some college football games on Saturday, as well as NBA, NFL and NHL games.

YouTube said Disney used the threat of a blackout as a negotiating tactic that would have resulted in higher prices for its subscribers. Disney’s move to take down its content also benefits its own streaming products Hulu + Live TV and Fubo, YouTube said.

“We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV,” it said.

YouTube said it would give subscribers a $20 credit if Disney content unavailable “for an extended period of time.” YouTube TV’s base subscription plan costs $82.99 per month.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press early Friday.

