“It’s destiny” Former Blue Jay Rob Butler reflects on 1993 victory as Toronto chases another World Series title

What was it like to be on that 1993 World Series winning Toronto Blue Jays team? Rick Campanelli chats with championship winning outfielder Rob Butler to reflect on those magical memories.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 31, 2025 11:51 am.

As the Toronto Blue Jays chase their first World Series title in over three decades, memories of that unforgettable 1993 championship are flooding back for fans.

CityNews’ Rick Campanelli caught up with former Blue Jays outfielder Rob Butler, a hometown kid from Toronto’s east end who became part of Canadian baseball history when the Jays clinched back-to-back titles.

“I was there in 1993. I was a rookie, a Main and Danforth kid, made it all the way to the majors and to the World Series. I’m pretty proud of that,” said Butler.

Back then, Butler says his journey was fast and surreal.

“I was in A-ball in ’92, skipped Double-A, started in ’93 in Syracuse Triple-A, played about 30 games and straight to the big leagues. Straight to the World Series,” he said.

For Butler, game day mornings were filled with Toronto hustle.

“I took the subway all the time,” he said. “I loved being that kid that wanted to get dirty and play baseball.”

Now proudly embracing his roots, both Newfoundland and Mohawk from Kahnawà:ke, Butler showed off a custom Blue Jays jersey inspired by Indigenous art.

Butler says the shirt reads ‘I love’ in Mohawk on the back.

“I feel so Canadian when I wear this damn thing,” he said.

Butler’s father is from Newfoundland, while his mom is Mohawk.

“I’m half Newfie, half Mohawk, and proud of it,” said Butler.

Looking into Game 6 on Friday

As the 2025 Jays gear up for Game 6, Butler says he can feel that same electricity that filled the SkyDome 32 years ago.

“They’ve done something that is so spiritual and magical, this is something we’ll never forget” he said.

When asked for his Game 6 prediction, Butler says the Jays “love winning in Game 6.”

“They’re amazing, every one of them, and it’s destiny,” he said.

