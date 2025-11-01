Blue Jays fans go wild after Bo Bichette’s 3-run home run

Fans went wild Saturday night during Game 7 as Bo Bichette homered a hit into the centre-field seats during the third inning.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 1, 2025 10:47 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 11:17 pm.

Fans went wild as Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette had a three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning, the first playoff home run of his career. It put the Jays ahead 3-0 at the time and sent fans inside the stadium into a frenzy.

CityNews captured live reaction of fans across the street from the Rogers Centre, at Steam Whistle Kitchen where hundreds of people are watching the game.

“You can see this crowd absolutely going bananas and it is loud in here,” said CityNews’ Mark McAllister.

Meanwhile video footage captured Scotiabank Arena as it erupted with a loud roar of cheering from Blue Jays Fans at the watch party on Saturday.

With files from the Canadian Press

Top Stories

Winner takes it all: Dodgers lead Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 of World Series

TORONTO — The Dodgers are leading the Blue Jays 5-4 in extra innings of Game 7. Toronto is seeking the championship title for the first time since 1993 in front of a sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre...

DEVELOPING

1m ago

Roots CEO Meghan Roach caught Bo Bichette's home run ball in decisive Game 7

The Blue Jays fan who caught Bo Bichette's home run ball in the third inning of the clinching World Series game on Saturday just happens to be the head of another iconic Canadian brand. Meghan Roach,...

1h ago

Benches clear at Game 7 of World Series after LA's Wrobleski hits Toronto's Giménez with fastball

TORONTO (AP) — Both benches and bullpens cleared in Game 7 of the World Series after Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski hit Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez on the right hand with a pitch in the...

1h ago

UK police say 10 people hospitalized after train stabbing attack, 9 with life-threatening injuries

LONDON (AP) — British police say 10 people have been taken to hospitals after a mass stabbing attack on a London-bound train, nine of them with life-threatening injuries. In a statement early Sunday,...

2h ago

