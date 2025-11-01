Blue Jays fans go wild after Bo Bichette’s 3-run home run

Fans went wild as Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette had a three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning, the first playoff home run of his career. It put the Jays ahead 3-0 at the time and sent fans inside the stadium into a frenzy.

CityNews captured live reaction of fans across the street from the Rogers Centre, at Steam Whistle Kitchen where hundreds of people are watching the game.

“You can see this crowd absolutely going bananas and it is loud in here,” said CityNews’ Mark McAllister.

Meanwhile video footage captured Scotiabank Arena as it erupted with a loud roar of cheering from Blue Jays Fans at the watch party on Saturday.

With files from the Canadian Press