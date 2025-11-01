Roots CEO Meghan Roach caught Bo Bichette’s home run ball in decisive Game 7

Meghan Roach holds Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette's home run ball during Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Toronto in this Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Meghan Roach

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2025 10:37 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 11:05 pm.

The Blue Jays fan who caught Bo Bichette’s home run ball in the third inning of the clinching World Series game on Saturday just happens to be the head of another iconic Canadian brand.

Meghan Roach, the CEO of Roots, said the ball came right at her in Section 148 at Rogers Centre, just a few rows over the centre-field wall.

She said she grabbed it after it fell at her feet during the rollicking Game 7 in front of a sellout crowd.

Bichette had a three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning, the first playoff home run of his career. It put the Jays ahead 3-0 at the time and sent fans inside the stadium into a frenzy.

Roach said grabbing the ball was an “overwhelming” experience.

“It fell right in front of my feet and I literally just picked it up,” she said Saturday. “It’s such a fantastic experience to catch the ball and I can’t wait to take it home to my two girls.”

Roach, who attended Game 7 with her siblings, said she’s a longtime Blue Jays fans and was hopeful the Jays could win Game 7.

In the meantime, she’s holding on tight to her own game trophy.

“I’m zipping it in my pocket,” she said of the home run ball. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025.

Winner takes it all: Dodgers lead Blue Jays in Game 7 of World Series

TORONTO — The Dodgers are leading the Blue Jays 5-4 in extra innings of Game 7. Toronto is seeking the championship title for the first time since 1993 in front of a sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre...

DEVELOPING

1m ago

Blue Jays fans go wild after Bo Bichette's 3-run home run

Fans went wild as Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette had a three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning, the first playoff home run of his career. It put the Jays ahead 3-0 at the time and sent fans inside...

52m ago

Benches clear at Game 7 of World Series after LA's Wrobleski hits Toronto's Giménez with fastball

TORONTO (AP) — Both benches and bullpens cleared in Game 7 of the World Series after Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski hit Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez on the right hand with a pitch in the...

1h ago

UK police say 10 people hospitalized after train stabbing attack, 9 with life-threatening injuries

LONDON (AP) — British police say 10 people have been taken to hospitals after a mass stabbing attack on a London-bound train, nine of them with life-threatening injuries. In a statement early Sunday,...

2h ago

