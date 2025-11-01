Carney says he raised foreign interference, other issues with Chinese president

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Canadian delegation sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese delegation at the start of a meeting in Gyeongju on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2025 3:55 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 7:39 am.

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he raised the issue of foreign interference during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials.

Carney and Xi met on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju, South Korea.

It was the first formal meeting between leaders of the two countries since 2017, and both characterized it as a turning point in the relationship.

Carney says the strategy is to work together where there is common ground and respect one another’s differences.

A public inquiry in January pinpointed China as the top perpetrator of foreign interference targeting Canadian democratic institutions, and found Beijing tried to meddle in recent elections.

Carney says he does not think the Chinese side understands how important the issue is to Canada, but that co-operation in other areas is still possible.

