4 people rescued with ladders after fire in downtown Toronto apartment unit

Toronto firefighters say they had to rescue four people from a downtown apartment building by using ladders after a fire developed inside a unit.

Emergency crews were called to a 32-storey building on Wellesley Street East, just west of Parliament Street, at around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said the fire happened inside a third-floor unit, sending heavy smoke into the air.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said a person inside the unit was rescued by firefighters while three others from surrounding units were also brought down ladders.

The spokesperson said the three people were from neighbouring units

The cause and the circumstances surrounding the fire weren’t clear as of Monday morning.