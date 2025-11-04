Poll finds most immigrants want fewer than 300,000 immigrants annually, lower than outlined in budget

File photo. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)

By Michael Talbot and OMNI News

Posted November 4, 2025 4:36 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 5:52 pm.

A new poll shows immigrants want lower immigration levels than Canada’s plan outlined in Tuesday’s federal budget.

Between 2026 and 2028, officials are targeting 380,000 permanent resident admissions for each year. That’s down from 395,000 in 2025 — but still more than immigrants currently living in Canada have an appetite for.

Even before the federal government released its new immigration targets in Tuesday’s budget, the majority of respondents in a new OMNI News poll said Canada should admit fewer immigrants.

The Leger Poll, commissioned for OMNI News, is one of only a few that solely surveyed the sentiments of immigrants.

Of the 1,510 surveyed, two-thirds said Canada should admit fewer than 300,000 immigrants annually. Four in ten say it should be below 100,000.

The poll results indicated that those who have been in Canada longer were more likely to favour welcoming fewer than 100,000 new immigrants annually, while younger respondents and newcomers showed more support for a higher number.

Results also showed that only one in ten think Canada should welcome more than 300,000 new immigrants a year. About quarter of respondents said they’re not sure.

Canada’s immigration numbers have already dropped following stricter policies for temporary residents, including a cap on study permits for international students and an amended cost of living requirement for students.

The OMNI poll was conducted between October 2 and 15th of this year.

The full poll results, including what respondents had to say about temporary foreign workers, will be released later this month.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Random Canada budget 2025 highlights: Possible entry into Eurovision to the push for lower bank fees

CityNews is taking a look at a collection of random policy and financial announcements that were rolled into 2025 federal budget on Tuesday.

1h ago

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

1h ago

2 injured in Etobicoke crash involving motorcycle, vehicle

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 5 p.m. The...

52m ago

Liberal budget earmarks billions for 'bold and swift action' to meet U.S. disruption

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's first federal budget takes a big swing at making Canada's economy a more attractive place to invest with billions of dollars for infrastructure and new tax opportunities...

17m ago

Top Stories

Random Canada budget 2025 highlights: Possible entry into Eurovision to the push for lower bank fees

CityNews is taking a look at a collection of random policy and financial announcements that were rolled into 2025 federal budget on Tuesday.

1h ago

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

1h ago

2 injured in Etobicoke crash involving motorcycle, vehicle

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 5 p.m. The...

52m ago

Liberal budget earmarks billions for 'bold and swift action' to meet U.S. disruption

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's first federal budget takes a big swing at making Canada's economy a more attractive place to invest with billions of dollars for infrastructure and new tax opportunities...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

2h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

2h ago

1:01
Canada's 2025 federal budget a 'generational investment': Champagne

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government's federal budget is a 'generational investment,' aiming to widen competition and boost the economy.

2h ago

0:37
Second person pronounced dead in two-vehicle Brampton crash

A second person involved in a two-vehicle crash in Brampton has died after succumbing to their injuries.

5h ago

2:32
Here's what's at stake for Carney's first federal budget

As Carney's Liberal government prepares to table its 2025 federal budget, Glen McGregor explains what could be included in the budget, what's at stake if it's not supported in the House of Commons.

8h ago

More Videos