Tamara Lich appeals mischief conviction arising from role in ‘Freedom Convoy’

OTTAWA — Tamara Lich is appealing a mischief conviction arising from her role as an organizer of the “Freedom Convoy” that paralyzed downtown Ottawa in early 2022.

Lich and fellow organizer Chris Barber were found guilty of mischief in April for their roles in the mass demonstration.

In early February 2022, downtown Ottawa was packed with protesters, including many in large trucks that rolled into the city beginning in late January.

Ostensibly a demonstration against COVID-19 health restrictions, the gathering attracted people with a variety of grievances against then-prime minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government.

Lawyers for Lich say will argue in the Ontario Court of Appeal that while there was substantial evidence she encouraged protesters to be peaceful, lawful and safe, there was no evidence linking her to the misdeeds of others.

They also say the trial judge failed to give effect to the principle that the Charter guarantee of freedom of expression protects communication that would otherwise be mischief.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press