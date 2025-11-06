Girl, 8, struck and killed by SUV in Oakville; driver charged

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 6, 2025 10:49 pm.

An 8-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Oakville.

Police in Halton Region say just before 4 p.m. Thursday, an SUV driven by a 47-year-old man was going westbound on North Service Road West, west of Lindsay Drive, when it left the roadway and struck a 39-year-old woman and her daughter.

Both were taken to a local hospital before being transferred to trauma centres, however, despite lifesaving measures, the child was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them as the investigation is ongoing.

