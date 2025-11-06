The Big Story

Can Poilievre keep his party from falling apart?

Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre rises during question period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 6, 2025 7:47 am.

From Conversative to Liberal, Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont did more than just cross the floor after the budget was tabled.

It begged the question of whether or not Conservatives still believe its leader, Pierre Poilievre, is doing the right thing at the top. After the fallout of the leader’s comments on the RCMP, thorough conversations will be held ahead of January’s Conservative Convention, where Poilievre’s leadership will be brought into question for his party to decide on his fate.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Glen McGregor, political correspondent for CityNews, to dig into what d’Entremont’s move implies for the broader picture of the future of Poilievre’s Conservatives, and just how likely other Tories could fall for Carney’s right-of-centre playbook.

