3 people kicked out of Canada in extortion probe in B.C., border agency says

A police officer taking photos inside a cafe that had its windows shot out is silhouetted behind shattered glass, in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 7, 2025. Police are investigating after shots were fired for the second time within a month at Kap's Cafe, which is linked to comic and television host Kapil Sharma. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2025 6:32 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2025 6:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — The Canada Border Services Agency says it has removed three people from the country as part of its work within the B.C. Extortion Task Force.

The agency says in a statement that it is also investigating another 78 foreign nationals who may be inadmissible to the country and connected to the spate of shootings and extortion attempts in the province.

The unit was created earlier this year and is made up of investigators from the border agency, RCMP, gang squad and several other police departments.

It’s looking into dozens of extortion attempts and subsequent shootings — many of them aimed at South Asian business people — that have terrorized several communities in the province.

Nina Patel, the regional director general for the agency’s Pacific region, says their investigations highlight the critical role its teams play in disrupting organized transnational criminal groups.

There have been arrests and a few convictions for the crimes, including some linked to the India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which the federal government recently declared a terrorist entity.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New data reveals intimate partner violence problem in Toronto

A grim picture is emerging of the state of Intimate Partner Violence in Toronto, and for the first time, police are releasing case data dating back more than a decade. More than 20,000 reports related...

5m ago

TTC to call out 'bad behaviour' in new pilot project

The Toronto Transit Commission is going to start calling out bad behaviour on its subway platforms, but the downtown pilot project is already getting mixed reviews. TTC riders at Dundas and Union...

48m ago

B.C. woman warns others after losing $83K to fraudsters

Farro Mackenzie never imagined she’d fall victim to a phishing scam. The B.C. small business owner says it all started with a text from what she thought was her bank, asking her to verify a transaction. Minutes...

7m ago

CFIA says cull over, all ostriches shot dead at B.C. farm by 'professional marksman'

EDGEWOOD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has shot dead all ostriches at a British Columbia farm and is moving to the disposal phase of the operation to fulfil...

2h ago

Top Stories

New data reveals intimate partner violence problem in Toronto

A grim picture is emerging of the state of Intimate Partner Violence in Toronto, and for the first time, police are releasing case data dating back more than a decade. More than 20,000 reports related...

5m ago

TTC to call out 'bad behaviour' in new pilot project

The Toronto Transit Commission is going to start calling out bad behaviour on its subway platforms, but the downtown pilot project is already getting mixed reviews. TTC riders at Dundas and Union...

48m ago

B.C. woman warns others after losing $83K to fraudsters

Farro Mackenzie never imagined she’d fall victim to a phishing scam. The B.C. small business owner says it all started with a text from what she thought was her bank, asking her to verify a transaction. Minutes...

7m ago

CFIA says cull over, all ostriches shot dead at B.C. farm by 'professional marksman'

EDGEWOOD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has shot dead all ostriches at a British Columbia farm and is moving to the disposal phase of the operation to fulfil...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Are these billboards near Union Station watching you?

New billboards near Union Station are actually recording commuters using facial detection software. Brandon Choghri speaks with Ontario's former privacy commissioner about the concerning new technology.

22h ago

2:19
Umbrellas for Friday rain, weekend snow showers possible?

Cloudy with showers beginning late Friday morning with on and off rain through the day. Temps drop Saturday evening with the chance of rain/snow showers for some areas.

23h ago

0:56
Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found hours later in towed vehicle

Peel Regional Police say the second victim of a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton was found hours later in the wreckage after she was reported missing.

1:34
Bo Bichette offered one-year qualifying offer to remain with Blue Jays

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

1:23
UPS plane crash death toll climbs to 12, black boxes recovered

The death toll of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky has climbed to 12 as authorities continue to investigate how the crash occurred.
More Videos