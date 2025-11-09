Woman struck, critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan

A woman in her 60s suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police in York Region say the crash occurred just before noon in the intersection of Famous Avenue and Colossus Drive and that one pedestrian was struck as a result of the crash.

Police say a woman in her 60s was taken to a trauma centre with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

One other person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, however, police did not specify if that individual was a pedestrian or one of the occupants of the two vehicles.