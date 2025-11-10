Competition Bureau says algorithmic rent pricing a concern, but not widespread

OTTAWA — The federal Competition Bureau says it hasn’t found evidence that using computer software to recommend rent prices reaches the point of anti-competitive behaviour, but it remains concerned about possible issues.

The practice, known as algorithmic pricing, involves software that may be used to analyze non-public competitor pricing, potentially artificially inflating rates.

A media release from the Competition Bureau says two revenue management tools were becoming increasingly common, but use of them dropped off late last year due to public scrutiny.

The bureau says the use of these tools is not widespread enough to meet the threshold of violating the Competition Act.

However, the bureau is releasing guidance for landlords who are considering using revenue management software in their operations.

The bureau says it will continue to monitor the rental housing market for algorithmic pricing, and take proper action should new evidence emerge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press