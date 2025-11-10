Competition Bureau says algorithmic rent pricing a concern, but not widespread

A duplex shows a "For Rent" sign in the Montreal borough of Lasalle on Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2025 1:13 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 3:08 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal Competition Bureau says it hasn’t found evidence that using computer software to recommend rent prices reaches the point of anti-competitive behaviour, but it remains concerned about possible issues.

The practice, known as algorithmic pricing, involves software that may be used to analyze non-public competitor pricing, potentially artificially inflating rates.

A media release from the Competition Bureau says two revenue management tools were becoming increasingly common, but use of them dropped off late last year due to public scrutiny.

The bureau says the use of these tools is not widespread enough to meet the threshold of violating the Competition Act.

However, the bureau is releasing guidance for landlords who are considering using revenue management software in their operations.

The bureau says it will continue to monitor the rental housing market for algorithmic pricing, and take proper action should new evidence emerge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Thousands of customers still wait for refunds months after Air Canada strike

A few of the many thousands of Air Canada customers still waiting for refunds reached out to Speakers Corner nearly three months after a labour strike grounded flights for three days. Lynda Elstad,...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Toronto's November 9 snowfall marks earliest 5+ cm accumulation in more than 50 years

Southern Ontario was blanketed in snow over the weekend, as a rare early-season storm brought winter conditions to Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Nov. 9, 2025. By Monday morning, most...

10h ago

Suspect in Scarborough homicide turns himself in, 2 others remain at large

One of the three suspects in a fatal September shooting in Scarborough has turned himself in to police. Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Yueyuan...

25m ago

Worker was taking polar bear photos at Nunavut site before he was killed

Christopher Best told his family not to worry about the pictures of polar bears he was snapping and posting on social media as he worked at a radar site in Nunavut. "Chris said, 'Well, yeah, they're not...

5h ago

