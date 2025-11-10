Next batch of national interest major projects to be released Thursday, Carney says

Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2025 1:21 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 1:29 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the next tranche of projects the government is referring to the Major Projects Office for review will be announced Thursday.

Carney revealed the timing while taking questions from reporters at a news conference today in Fredericton.

Two months ago, Carney announced the first five projects for consideration, drawing criticism from the Conservatives who called the projects “low hanging fruit” on the basis their development was already well underway.

So far, no project has received the national interest designation, which would help garner special treatment — like exemptions from certain environmental laws — to help it move forward.

Once a project is referred to the Major Projects Office, it is reviewed and returned with recommendations to the government, which has the final say on whether to give it the designation.

Establishing the Major Projects Office, and the process that comes with it, was among Carney’s first moves after winning the general election earlier this year.

