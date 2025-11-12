Top diplomats to talk with Ukraine’s foreign minister at G7 meeting in Niagara region

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas, left to right, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani pose for the family photo during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 5:31 am.

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven countries are gathering in southern Ontario today to hear from Ukraine’s foreign minister as Russia escalates the grueling war by targeting the Ukrainian power grid.

The Russian attacks have brought rolling blackouts to Ukraine as winter approaches and U.S.-led diplomatic efforts remain at a standstill.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says today’s G7 meeting will reaffirm collective support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression.

During the two-day G7 meeting, foreign ministers from the other G7 states — France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the European Union — will discuss shared economic and security challenges.

Anand also invited Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Ukraine to take part in the gathering.

They will have additional discussions around critical minerals, energy security and economic resilience as U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies and tariffs continue to overhaul geopolitics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

