Man critically injured in downtown stabbing, female suspect at large

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the downtown core early Wednesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers were called to Queen Street East and Jarvis Street around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they located a male victim in his 30s suffering from serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where his injuries were described as life‑threatening.

Police say the female suspect fled eastbound on Queen Street East. She is described as white, wearing a black coat, a white sweater, blue jeans, a white toque, and white shoes.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officers are conducting a canvass of the area to gather witnesses and surveillance footage.

Queen Street East is currently closed between Jarvis Street and Church Street as police secure the scene. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.