Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 13, 2025 5:51 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 8:14 am.

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight.

Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday at Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard. Investigators believe the man was attempting to cut across the roadway when he was hit.

Emergency crews responded quickly, and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

As a result of the investigation, Dixie Road has been closed between Lisa Street and Clark Boulevard. Authorities warn that the closure will remain in place for several hours, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Peel police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

