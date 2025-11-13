The Big Story

Cloned meat enters the market … but you would never know

Various cuts of beef are seen in the meat section at a grocery store in Halifax, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 13, 2025 7:25 am.

Would you want to know if the food you were eating came from a cloned animal?

New Health Canada regulations set to kick in next year don’t require beef and pork manufacturers to label whether or not their products were from cloned animals. After consultations with the general public and stakeholders, Health Canada decided to remove cloned meat from their ‘novel foods’ category.

Cloned animals are made through assisted reproductive processes such as artificial insemination. Sometimes, the cloned animals’ offspring is what makes it to the meat counter.

However, questions have been raised regarding the lack of transparency around the regulation change, and whether or not consumers deserve to know where and how the meat they buy is made.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agr-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, to discuss how important accurate food labels are to Canadian consumers, and whether or not cloned meat is safe for you.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

4m ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

13h ago

4-year-old boy injured in Etobicoke house fire

A four-year-old boy was injured following a house fire in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Toronto Fire were called to a home on Tofield Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, just after...

1h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

8m ago

Top Stories

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

4m ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

13h ago

4-year-old boy injured in Etobicoke house fire

A four-year-old boy was injured following a house fire in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Toronto Fire were called to a home on Tofield Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, just after...

1h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house.

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

13h ago

2:29
Toronto man taking down suspected fraudsters on his own time

When he’s taking a break from his military duties with Canadian Armed Forces, a Toronto man works overtime to take down companies suspected of fraud. Pat Taney reports

15h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

17h ago

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

20h ago

3:00
Chow to challenge Ford's housing bill on 'easier' evictions of renters

Among Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's key items for the day at city hall, is a challenge to the provincial government's proposed Housing Bill 60, which aims to change Ontario's eviction system.

21h ago

More Videos