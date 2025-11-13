Cloned meat enters the market … but you would never know

Would you want to know if the food you were eating came from a cloned animal?

New Health Canada regulations set to kick in next year don’t require beef and pork manufacturers to label whether or not their products were from cloned animals. After consultations with the general public and stakeholders, Health Canada decided to remove cloned meat from their ‘novel foods’ category.

Cloned animals are made through assisted reproductive processes such as artificial insemination. Sometimes, the cloned animals’ offspring is what makes it to the meat counter.

However, questions have been raised regarding the lack of transparency around the regulation change, and whether or not consumers deserve to know where and how the meat they buy is made.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agr-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, to discuss how important accurate food labels are to Canadian consumers, and whether or not cloned meat is safe for you.