Etobicoke residents accuse developer of ‘gaming the system’ in fight over controversial eightplex

The need for housing continues to heighten in Toronto. But as Brandon Choghri shows us, those living in one Mimico neighbourhood say the literal height of one new project is out of control. 

By Lucas Casaletto and Brandon Choghri

Posted April 22, 2026 6:44 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2026 7:08 am.

A sprawling residential structure in north Etobicoke — stretching more than 100 feet and occupying nearly the entire lot — has become the centre of a heated dispute between neighbours and the developer behind it.

The building, located at 63 Station Rd. near Royal York Road and Mimico GO, was approved as a fourplex, but the applicant is now asking the City of Toronto’s Committee of Adjustment to permit eight units, arguing the change requires no major structural alterations.

For residents who live beside it, that claim is exactly the problem.

“The neighbourhood opinion is that they knew this all along and that they’ve decided to try to scam the system,” said neighbour John Johnson, who lives steps away from the site.

Another resident, Carla Arcieri, echoed the concern, saying she believes the project was designed from the outset to exceed what was permitted.

“I don’t doubt that this was the plan all along,” she told CityNews on Tuesday. “The bylaws are put out for a specific reason, and we need to follow them.”

A sprawling residential structure in north Etobicoke has become the centre of a heated dispute between neighbours and the developer behind it. Photo: CityNews.

The planning consultant representing the applicant, Blair Scorgie, insists the shift from four to eight units is a response to changing housing needs — not a pre‑planned workaround.

“This was a permitted building. The envelope has not changed,” Scorgie said. “We’re not proposing to add a floor or increase the building depth, or reduce the side‑yard setbacks.”

Scorgie told CityNews the applicant reassessed the project as market conditions evolved and determined there was “a compelling case” to add more housing.

City departments have signed off on revised plans

Because an eightplex triggers different zoning requirements, the applicant resubmitted drawings to address parking, bicycle storage, waste facilities and landscaping.

“I do think there was intent to not be a fourplex,” added Arcieri. “… There was pre-planning to make it larger and definitely scurt the variances or the rules.”

Scorgie says both Community Planning and Transportation Services reviewed the updated materials and indicated they had no concerns.

“I resubmitted the drawing package… and both departments reached out to say they have no concerns with the application.”

Opponents argue the issue goes far beyond one Etobicoke street. They worry that allowing a mid‑construction switch from four units to eight could open the door for similar moves across Toronto.

“A property owner can come in, apply for a fourplex, and then midway through construction decide, ‘I want it to be a sixplex or an eightplex,'” said neighbour Duncan Farnan. “The precedent… could happen within another neighbourhood.”

The Committee of Adjustment was scheduled to rule on the application on Thursday. However, the applicant is now requesting a deferral in light of growing community concern.

If granted, the developer says it will hold a formal, in‑person consultation to speak directly with neighbours before the application returns to the committee.

The need for housing continues to heighten in Toronto. But those living in one Mimico neighbourhood say the literal height of one new project is out of control. (CityNews)
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