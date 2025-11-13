Manulife to enter India insurance market as part of diversification refocus

Signage is seen on Manulife Financial Corp.'s office tower in Toronto, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2025 11:18 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 12:56 pm.

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. is looking both further afield and closer to home as it charts a refreshed course for the years ahead.

The insurance giant says it plans to enter the insurance market in India to capitalize on rapid growth in one of the world’s largest economies, while at the same time it plans to invest more in Canada and the United States to sustain its scale.

“Our strategy clarifies that we do believe it’s important to be in the mega economies of the future,” said chief executive Phil Witherington on an earnings call Thursday.

Given the company’s established presence in the U.S. and China, it made sense to also push into India, he said.

“Where we saw a strategic gap was the scale of our presence in India, and that was really the logic for us taking decisive action to enter the India insurance market.”

The company says it will enter the insurance market through a joint venture with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., building on a partnership the two companies struck in 2020 in investment management.

The two companies have each committed up to US$400 million for the joint venture, including an expected US$140 million each in the first five years, with an aim of becoming a dominant player in the insurance market for rural and semi-urban India while also serving urban customers.

Manulife has been looking to enter the Indian insurance market for many years, said Witherington, with the time now looking right thanks to more favourable regulations, better digital infrastructure and growing wealth across the country.

The company’s refreshed strategy also sees it affirm that closer markets are also key.

“Resetting the strategy is really to make it clear that growth will not only come from Asia and (wealth asset management), the U.S. and Canada will be important contributors to that,” said Witherington.

The company has narrowed and streamlined its operations in the U.S. over the past decade to shed lower-performing categories, and won’t be going back to higher-risk areas like variable annuities, he said.

But through a focus on insurance that promotes health and wellness, there is the potential to expand on its business serving high-net-worth clients to also serve affluent ones.

“We’re very well positioned to be able to deliver on that opportunity, and sustain our scale, earnings and capital generation from what is the largest economy and the largest insurance market in the world.”

As part of the company’s push into wellness, it has also announced the launch of the Manulife Longevity Institute, a new platform with the stated goal of helping people live longer and more financially secure lives.

Manulife says it has committed $350 million through 2030 to fund the research, advocacy and community investments it plans to make through the institute.

For the third quarter ending Sept. 30, Manulife reported $1.8 billion in net income attributed to shareholders, down slightly from $1.84 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Core earnings of $1.16 per share was well above consensus of $1.04 per share to show a solid earnings beat, said Scotiabank analyst Mike Rizvanovic in a note.

Along with maintaining a diversified business and focusing on wellness, Manulife’s refreshed strategic priorities also include pushing more into artificial intelligence, improving distribution and having a winning team culture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MFC)

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Distillery Winter Village files police report over fake Toronto Christmas Market website

The Distillery Historic District has filed a report with Toronto police after discovering a fraudulent website posing as the Toronto Christmas Market — a scam that continues to outrank the official event...

24m ago

CBSA says inspection kiosks outage at some Canadian airports resolved

Canada Border Services Agency says an outage at its inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports has been resolved. The agency posted a message on social media just before 11 a.m., saying "maintenance...

14m ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

1h ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

20m ago

Top Stories

Distillery Winter Village files police report over fake Toronto Christmas Market website

The Distillery Historic District has filed a report with Toronto police after discovering a fraudulent website posing as the Toronto Christmas Market — a scam that continues to outrank the official event...

24m ago

CBSA says inspection kiosks outage at some Canadian airports resolved

Canada Border Services Agency says an outage at its inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports has been resolved. The agency posted a message on social media just before 11 a.m., saying "maintenance...

14m ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

1h ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

2h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

22h ago

0:33
E-bike involved in balcony explosion downtown Toronto

Toronto Police say an e-bike was involved in an explosion reported at a downtown apartment building balcony.

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos