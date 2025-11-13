Soraya Martinez Ferrada to be sworn in today as mayor of Montreal

Montreal mayor-elect Soraya Martinez Ferrada takes part in a press conference at city hall in Montreal, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 6:33 am.

MONTREAL — Montreal’s new mayor will formally assume the city’s top role today during a swearing-in ceremony.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, who arrived in Canada as a child refugee from Chile in 1980, takes over from outgoing Mayor Valérie Plante, who did not seek a third term.

Martinez Ferrada led centrist party Ensemble Montréal to victory in the Nov. 2 election, bringing an end to eight years in power for left-leaning Projet Montréal.

The former federal Liberal minister positioned herself as the candidate of change and the best person to tackle issues of homelessness and rising home prices.

She also promised to listen to Montrealers who have felt unheard, including those who questioned decisions to bring in new bike lanes and car-free streets.

Martinez Ferrada becomes the second woman to lead Montreal, after Plante, and has described herself as the first mayor from a diverse background.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

3m ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

13h ago

4-year-old boy injured in Etobicoke house fire

A four-year-old boy was injured following a house fire in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Toronto Fire were called to a home on Tofield Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, just after...

1h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

6m ago

Top Stories

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

3m ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

13h ago

4-year-old boy injured in Etobicoke house fire

A four-year-old boy was injured following a house fire in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Toronto Fire were called to a home on Tofield Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, just after...

1h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Brampton

A male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton overnight. Peel Regional Police said the collision happened around 1:35 a.m....

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house.

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

13h ago

2:29
Toronto man taking down suspected fraudsters on his own time

When he’s taking a break from his military duties with Canadian Armed Forces, a Toronto man works overtime to take down companies suspected of fraud. Pat Taney reports

15h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

17h ago

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

20h ago

3:00
Chow to challenge Ford's housing bill on 'easier' evictions of renters

Among Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's key items for the day at city hall, is a challenge to the provincial government's proposed Housing Bill 60, which aims to change Ontario's eviction system.

21h ago

More Videos