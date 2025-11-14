The Toronto Blue Jays are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to pursuing roster upgrades, and could have their eyes set on the best free-agent closer available this winter.

Blue Jays officials met with Edwin Diaz’s agent at the general managers’ meetings, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal notes that while it shouldn’t be viewed as a major development, it is noteworthy, as the Blue Jays have reportedly been linked to a few relievers, notably Pete Fairbanks and Devin Williams.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins turned some heads at his end-of-season media availability when he suggested that current closer Jeff Hoffman could be open to relinquishing the ninth-inning role next season if the club felt an upgrade was obtainable.

In his first year as Toronto’s closer, Hoffman appeared in a career-high 71 games, notching 33 saves, but struggled at times with home runs (15 allowed and 2.0 HR/9). Despite a strong postseason, Hoffman surrendered the game-tying home run to Los Angeles Dodgers’ infielder Miguel Rojas in the ninth inning of Game 7.

Diaz is widely seen as the best reliever in this year’s free agent class. He’s coming off a strong season with the New York Mets, finishing with a 1.63 ERA and 98 strikeouts across 62 games, converting 28 saves. He’s been one of baseball’s most reliable relievers since 2020, with a combined ERA of 2.36 and 439 strikeouts in 270 1/3 innings as the Mets’ closer.

Diaz could come with hefty price tag

One hurdle could be the price it would take to land Diaz. He’s reportedly seeking a long-term contract in the $100 million range, and the Blue Jays haven’t shown a willingness in the past to pay big money for relievers (Hoffman was the exception last winter, signing a three-year, $33-million contract that will pay him $12.6 million in each of the next two seasons).

The current lone opening in Toronto’s bullpen is Seranthony Dominguez, now a free agent after being acquired at the Trade Deadline from Baltimore.

Barring offseason changes, Louis Varland, Brendon Little, Yimi Garcia, Nick Sandlin, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Yariel Rodriguez and Hoffman are expected to make up Toronto’s relief corps, with lefty Ricky Tiedemann as another option.