Blue Jays meet with reps of top free-agent closer Edwin Diaz: report

Edwin Diaz as a member of the New York Mets. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 14, 2025 10:26 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to pursuing roster upgrades, and could have their eyes set on the best free-agent closer available this winter.

Blue Jays officials met with Edwin Diaz’s agent at the general managers’ meetings, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal notes that while it shouldn’t be viewed as a major development, it is noteworthy, as the Blue Jays have reportedly been linked to a few relievers, notably Pete Fairbanks and Devin Williams.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins turned some heads at his end-of-season media availability when he suggested that current closer Jeff Hoffman could be open to relinquishing the ninth-inning role next season if the club felt an upgrade was obtainable.

In his first year as Toronto’s closer, Hoffman appeared in a career-high 71 games, notching 33 saves, but struggled at times with home runs (15 allowed and 2.0 HR/9). Despite a strong postseason, Hoffman surrendered the game-tying home run to Los Angeles Dodgers’ infielder Miguel Rojas in the ninth inning of Game 7.

Diaz is widely seen as the best reliever in this year’s free agent class. He’s coming off a strong season with the New York Mets, finishing with a 1.63 ERA and 98 strikeouts across 62 games, converting 28 saves. He’s been one of baseball’s most reliable relievers since 2020, with a combined ERA of 2.36 and 439 strikeouts in 270 1/3 innings as the Mets’ closer.

Diaz could come with hefty price tag

One hurdle could be the price it would take to land Diaz. He’s reportedly seeking a long-term contract in the $100 million range, and the Blue Jays haven’t shown a willingness in the past to pay big money for relievers (Hoffman was the exception last winter, signing a three-year, $33-million contract that will pay him $12.6 million in each of the next two seasons).

The current lone opening in Toronto’s bullpen is Seranthony Dominguez, now a free agent after being acquired at the Trade Deadline from Baltimore.

Barring offseason changes, Louis Varland, Brendon Little, Yimi Garcia, Nick Sandlin, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Yariel Rodriguez and Hoffman are expected to make up Toronto’s relief corps, with lefty Ricky Tiedemann as another option.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

16m ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

11m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

5m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

16m ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

11m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

5m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

22h ago

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.

22h ago

2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.

23h ago

0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

2:19
Musicians and fans celebrate Neil Young's 80th birthday at Massey Hall

It was a full house at Massey Hall for a star-studded tribute concert celebrating Neil Young's 80th birthday. Michelle Mackey is speaking to fans and performers.
More Videos