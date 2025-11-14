Ontario weighs taking control of real estate regulator

Ontario Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Stephen Crawford appears at a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto, on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2025 10:59 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 11:40 am.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is considering taking control of the province’s real estate regulator after an audit into its handling of what it describes as iPro Realty’s “misappropriation” of funds.

The minister of public and business service delivery said in a statement that the review of the Real Estate Council of Ontario identifies significant issues with the regulator’s practices, processes and procedures.

“These factors contributed to deficiencies in RECO’s response to the iPro matter and created an environment in which the real estate sector has lost confidence in its regulator,” Stephen Crawford wrote in a letter to RECO.

“Ultimately, the Dentons report raises concerns about RECO’s ability to restore public confidence in the real estate services sector and to protect consumers during one of the largest purchases of their lives.”

Crawford has given the RECO board of directors two weeks to respond before he makes a final decision.

RECO said in a statement on its website that it is committed to working collaboratively with the minister to understand the proposed process, scope and next steps and has already starting implementing recommendations from the report.

“The (audit) found that in the iPro matters, the former Registrar deviated from RECO’s typical approach when dealing with situations involving misappropriation of trust funds,” RECO’s board of directors wrote.

“The report highlights a number of recommendations for greater accountability, transparency, and operational improvement which RECO is fully committed to implementing on an expedited timeline.”

The audit found that iPro told RECO that its trust accounts had a $10-million shortfall in May, but the registrar did not freeze or monitor their accounts for nearly three months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

17m ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

12m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

6m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

17m ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

12m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

6m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

22h ago

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.

22h ago

2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.

23h ago

0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

2:19
Musicians and fans celebrate Neil Young's 80th birthday at Massey Hall

It was a full house at Massey Hall for a star-studded tribute concert celebrating Neil Young's 80th birthday. Michelle Mackey is speaking to fans and performers.
More Videos