Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

Flags of Canada and the United States are shown in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2025 12:01 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 12:27 pm.

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada.

Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40 per cent of American women aged 15 to 44 report they would permanently leave the United States if they had the opportunity.

That’s four times higher than the 10 per cent of younger women who told Gallup in 2014 they’d move abroad.

Gallup noted that expressing a desire to move does not mean Americans are actually packing up their bags to leave.

Overall, the survey found about one in five Americans said they would leave the country.

The survey, which polled 1,000 people in the U.S. aged 15 and older by phone between June 14 and July 16, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 per cent 19 times out of 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

2h ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

2h ago

Motion to clear encampments near schools, playgrounds and daycares, 'watered down' says disappointed Coun. Bradford

A motion put forward by Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford to quickly clear encampments near schools, parks and daycares passed a vote at city council late Thursday night. That doesn't mean...

1h ago

Toronto police seek suspect after indecent act involving 10-year-old boy

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation after a 10-year-old boy was targeted in Cabbagetown earlier this week. On...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

2h ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

2h ago

Motion to clear encampments near schools, playgrounds and daycares, 'watered down' says disappointed Coun. Bradford

A motion put forward by Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford to quickly clear encampments near schools, parks and daycares passed a vote at city council late Thursday night. That doesn't mean...

1h ago

Toronto police seek suspect after indecent act involving 10-year-old boy

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation after a 10-year-old boy was targeted in Cabbagetown earlier this week. On...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Crossing guard killed in collision involving dump truck in Hamilton

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions.

4h ago

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.
2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.
0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

More Videos