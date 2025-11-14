Suspect charged in ‘child sexual abuse and exploitation material’ investigation: Toronto police

Toronto police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a child sexual abuse and exploitation material investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of King Street West and Strachan Avenue on Thursday.

“It is alleged that a user downloaded a quantity of child sexual abuse and exploitation material from the internet,” police stated in a release issued on Friday.

Investigators also allege that “a quantity of child sexual abuse and exploitation material was located on devices seized after a search of the residence.”

Police say they also found three firearms and ammunition.

Shane Peru, 37, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of Possess Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material, two counts of Access Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material, one count of Make Available Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material, three counts of Careless Storage of Firearm, and three counts of Careless Storage of Ammunition.