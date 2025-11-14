Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation after a 10-year-old boy was targeted in Cabbagetown earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a call in the Sumach Street and Wellesley Street area. Investigators say the boy was walking when a man approached him on a scooter and committed an indecent act.

Police confirmed the victim and suspect are not known to each other.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, wearing black shoes, black pants, and a grey or white hoodie with the hood up.

Authorities believe the same individual may be responsible for similar incidents reported in the area.