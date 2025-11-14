2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have issued a province-wide warrant for Waheed Barakziye, 48, of London, Ont. He's wanted on charges including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 14, 2025 12:19 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 12:21 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton.

On Nov. 12, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a shooting on Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan. One victim was located and transported to the hospital.

Just over two months later, on Jan. 18, 2021, Caledon OPP officers were called to a residence on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton.

Investigators say two individuals entered the home and shot two occupants inside. One of the victims was the same person injured in the Vaughan shooting. The second victim, 65-year-old Giovanni Costa of Bolton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police arrested Christopher Brown, 28, of Barrie. He has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of firearms contrary to a prohibition order.

A day later, police arrested Neheniah Tirfe, 25, of Toronto. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Third suspect wanted province-wide, OPP say

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have issued a province-wide warrant for Waheed Barakziye, 48, of London, Ont. He’s wanted on charges including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities are warning the public not to approach Barakziye if seen. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police immediately.

While York Regional Police initially investigated the Vaughan shooting, both incidents are now being led by the Caledon OPP, officials confirmed.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Costa’s murder.

Police continue to appeal to the public for assistance as the investigation unfolds.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

14m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

3m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Toronto police seek suspect after indecent act involving 10-year-old boy

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation after a 10-year-old boy was targeted in Cabbagetown earlier this week. On...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

14m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

3m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Toronto police seek suspect after indecent act involving 10-year-old boy

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation after a 10-year-old boy was targeted in Cabbagetown earlier this week. On...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

22h ago

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.

22h ago

2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.

23h ago

0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

2:19
Musicians and fans celebrate Neil Young's 80th birthday at Massey Hall

It was a full house at Massey Hall for a star-studded tribute concert celebrating Neil Young's 80th birthday. Michelle Mackey is speaking to fans and performers.
More Videos