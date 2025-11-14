Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton.

On Nov. 12, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a shooting on Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan. One victim was located and transported to the hospital.

Just over two months later, on Jan. 18, 2021, Caledon OPP officers were called to a residence on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton.

Investigators say two individuals entered the home and shot two occupants inside. One of the victims was the same person injured in the Vaughan shooting. The second victim, 65-year-old Giovanni Costa of Bolton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police arrested Christopher Brown, 28, of Barrie. He has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of firearms contrary to a prohibition order.

A day later, police arrested Neheniah Tirfe, 25, of Toronto. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Third suspect wanted province-wide, OPP say

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have issued a province-wide warrant for Waheed Barakziye, 48, of London, Ont. He’s wanted on charges including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities are warning the public not to approach Barakziye if seen. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police immediately.

While York Regional Police initially investigated the Vaughan shooting, both incidents are now being led by the Caledon OPP, officials confirmed.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Costa’s murder.

Police continue to appeal to the public for assistance as the investigation unfolds.