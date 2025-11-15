Independent Quebec would adopt its own currency, PQ leader says

SHERBROOKE — Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wants Quebec to have its own currency in the event it becomes independent.

He made the announcement today at his party’s national council meeting in Sherbrooke, Que.

St-Pierre Plamondon says Quebec would have its own monetary policy and its own central bank.

The PQ considered two other scenarios: keeping the Canadian dollar or adopting the American currency.

The currency is the second part of the Blue Book that the PQ is gradually unveiling.

Last week, the PQ leader revealed the chapter dealing with the international relations of a sovereign Quebec, promising to open offices in twice as many countries as it currently has, from 19 to 38, even before a referendum is held.