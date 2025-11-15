Pilot dead in eastern Ontario after plane crash, police say

SOUTH GLENGARRY — Provincial police say a pilot is dead after an accident involving two small airplanes in eastern Ontario.

OPP say officers were called to a report that two airplanes had possibly collided north of Martintown in South Glengarry on Saturday just after 11 a.m.

They say one plane had landed safely while another was found in a wooded area.

They say the pilot of that plane, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and will be taking over the investigation.

Police say County Road 20 is closed and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press