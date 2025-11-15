TTC seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters in effect

A food delivery courier rides an e-bike in Toronto on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By John Marchesan

Posted November 15, 2025 2:01 pm.

The Toronto Transit Commission is reminding users of lithium-ion battery-powered micromobility devices that the ban on those devices during the winter months starts Saturday.

The seasonal ban means electric bikes and scooters are prohibited inside TTC vehicles and stations from November 15 to April 15. The ban does not apply to electric wheelchairs or other mobility devices used by people with disabilities.

According to the TTC, anyone who violates the ban will be asked to leave the system, and they could face a fine or possible arrest if they refuse to comply.

The ban was introduced in December 2024 following concerns over potential fire hazards.

In December 2023, an e-bike caught fire as the subway train pulled into Sheppard-Yonge station. Toronto Fire Services investigators determined the e-bike’s battery experienced “thermal runaway,” which is when there is a reaction of hot gases and vapour when a battery fails and an explosion is caused.

Fire officials have previously warned about a lack of government regulation over lithium-ion batteries, raising safety concerns about uncertified or misused batteries.

The TTC had considered a policy similar to that of Metrolinx, which requires e-bike batteries to have “UL” or “CE” requirements and certifications before being allowed on board its trains and buses or in its stations. GO Transit staff are tasked with inspecting all e-bikes brought onto buses and vehicles, and the ones that met the requirements would have a tamper-proof seal attached. If the battery was deemed unsafe, the policy said staff could order it removed from GO Transit property.

Files from Nick Westoll were used in this report

