TTC board approves seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters

The TTC board of directors has approved a new seasonal ban on lithium-ion battery-powered micromobility devices like e-bikes and e-scooters.

In a six-to-four vote, the board approved a staff recommendation to ban the devices onboard TTC subways, streetcars and buses as well as in stations and other facilities.

The ban will be in place annually between Nov. 15 and April 15. However, it’s not clear when enforcement will begin since approval of the ban came after the initial proposed start date.

Officials noted the ban wouldn’t apply to persons with disabilities who use wheelchairs or other assistive devices to get around.

Discussion of the ban came to the November board meeting, but it was paused by the board to allow the TTC racial equity office to weigh in on how it would impact gig workers and equity-seeking groups.

The TTC’s chief people and culture officer Shakira Naraine reported back to the board and said e-bikes are a “readily available and affordable” form of commuting for low-income individuals, and alternatives may be seen as less economically viable and convenient.

The follow-up report said the ban could result in loss of income, reduced efficiency and decreased autonomy for gig and delivery workers.

It noted a seasonal ban could also affect business owners and restrict some people’s access to health-care appointments, grocery stores and other essential services.

Naraine said imposing “specific restrictions” on e-bikes and e-scooters rather than a complete ban could promote accessibility and support economic development, among other benefits.

Instead of a complete ban, Naraine suggested a TTC policy similar to that of Metrolinx, which requires e-bike batteries to comply with certain safety standards.

However, a motion by Coun. Dianne Saxe to adopt the Metrolinx standards in lieu of a ban failed at the board. She also tried to have the annual ban period shortened, but that failed as well.

TTC chair and Coun. Jamaal Myers brought forward a compromise measure to proceed with the ban but to also work with the City of Toronto, the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA), food delivery companies and labour unions to study adding secure, dedicated e-bike facilities near transit stations.

His motion, which passed, also called for better supports by the City, TPA and food delivery companies to be provided to gig workers.

In October, TTC staff said they brought the recommendation forward after considering fire safety risks.

TTC staff said in the report there could be a small financial impact for the transit agency, but it was “unknown at this time.” There weren’t any firm statistics on how many devices are used where and when.

The proposed ban came amid ongoing concerns about lithium-ion battery safety and a fire on board a TTC subway train at the end of 2023.

Officials and witnesses said the Dec. 31 incident involved a lithium-ion battery that powered an e-bike. The e-bike ignited on a train as it pulled into Sheppard-Yonge station. Flames and smoke were captured on dramatic video. Firefighters had to put the lithium-ion battery into a sand mix to prevent it from reactivating.

TTC staff said Toronto Fire Services investigators determined the e-bike’s battery experienced “thermal runaway,” which is when there is a reaction of hot gases and vapour when a battery fails and an explosion is caused.

With files from The Canadian Press