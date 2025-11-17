Man, 20, arrested for allegedly exposing himself to four children under 16: Toronto police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with allegedly exposing himself to four children under the age of 16.

Toronto police say on Nov. 11, officers responded to a call for an indecent act in the Sumach and Wellesley streets area around 3:45 p.m.

It’s alleged a 10-year-old boy was walking in the area when the suspect approached him on a scooter and committed an indecent act. They were not known to each other.

Following the incident, police allege the suspect committed indecent acts against four other victims between May and November. One victim was under 13 years old, two were under 18 years old and one was an adult.

On Saturday, Tyson Dante Tobias Macfarlane, 20, of Toronto, was arrested. He faces several charges including five counts of commit indecent act in public place, four counts of expose genitals to person under 16 for sexual purpose and five counts of breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.