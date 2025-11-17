Man, 20, arrested for allegedly exposing himself to four children under 16: Toronto police

Tyson Dante Tobias Macfarlane, 20, of Toronto, was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to four children under the age of 16. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 17, 2025 9:00 pm.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with allegedly exposing himself to four children under the age of 16.

Toronto police say on Nov. 11, officers responded to a call for an indecent act in the Sumach and Wellesley streets area around 3:45 p.m.

It’s alleged a 10-year-old boy was walking in the area when the suspect approached him on a scooter and committed an indecent act. They were not known to each other.

Following the incident, police allege the suspect committed indecent acts against four other victims between May and November. One victim was under 13 years old, two were under 18 years old and one was an adult.

On Saturday, Tyson Dante Tobias Macfarlane, 20, of Toronto, was arrested. He faces several charges including five counts of commit indecent act in public place, four counts of expose genitals to person under 16 for sexual purpose and five counts of breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney Liberals narrowly survive crucial budget vote, preventing winter election

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has narrowly survived a crucial budget vote — one that could have sent Canadians to the polls this winter but instead propped up the minority Liberal government. Members...

updated

1h ago

Peel police allege driver removed rear license plate after fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police say the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last week removed his rear license plate moments after the crash that killed a 56-year-old man. The crash happened...

53m ago

Actor Richard Gere receives standing ovation from Canadian MPs during Parliament visit

Hollywood star Richard Gere received a standing ovation from Canadian politicians during a planned appearance in the House of Commons on Monday. The outspoken actor arrived in Ottawa for a parliamentary...

4h ago

Peel police searching for missing 11-year-old boy, last seen boarding Durham Transit bus

Peel police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen boarding a Durham Region Transit bus in Scarborough Monday afternoon. Officers say he was reported missing by his school principal...

4h ago

Top Stories

Carney Liberals narrowly survive crucial budget vote, preventing winter election

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has narrowly survived a crucial budget vote — one that could have sent Canadians to the polls this winter but instead propped up the minority Liberal government. Members...

updated

1h ago

Peel police allege driver removed rear license plate after fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police say the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last week removed his rear license plate moments after the crash that killed a 56-year-old man. The crash happened...

53m ago

Actor Richard Gere receives standing ovation from Canadian MPs during Parliament visit

Hollywood star Richard Gere received a standing ovation from Canadian politicians during a planned appearance in the House of Commons on Monday. The outspoken actor arrived in Ottawa for a parliamentary...

4h ago

Peel police searching for missing 11-year-old boy, last seen boarding Durham Transit bus

Peel police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen boarding a Durham Region Transit bus in Scarborough Monday afternoon. Officers say he was reported missing by his school principal...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
“Efficient justice or a violation of rights?” The use of ‘Certified’ evidence causing debate in some Ontario regions

Some members of Ontario’s Legal community are speaking out about what they call a concerning trend happening in some municipal traffic courts. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

2:31
Do the federal Liberals have enough support to pass their budget?

As MPs gather to vote on the federal budget, Glen McGregor breaks down which parties may help or vote against Carney's Liberals.

10h ago

1:41
Suspects posing as grieving family members arrested for hundreds of cemetery thefts

Two people were arrested after police say they were allegedly posing as grieving family members to steal hundreds of valuables from mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area.

9h ago

1:02
Toronto raises Palestinian flag for the first time in city hall

The city of Toronto raise the Palestinian flag in city hall today for the first time in honour of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence.

11h ago

0:30
Two firefighters hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

Two firefighters were sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle that slid off an icy road while the first responders were attending to a separate incident.

12h ago

More Videos