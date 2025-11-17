The Chicks and Rascal Flatts to headline 2026 Boots and Hearts music festival

(L-R) The Chicks, Rascal Flatts. (Getty Images)

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2025 12:11 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 1:00 pm.

TORONTO — Two legendary trios of modern country music are headed to next year’s Boots and Hearts.

Nashville’s Rascal Flatts and Dallas-founded The Chicks have been announced as headliners for the 2026 edition of the camping and country music festival, which takes place Aug. 7 to 9 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Others on the bill include rising country star Jessie Murph, Tucker Wetmore, Dasha, Sam Barber, and many others.

Next year’s lineup of Canadian musicians will feature Brett Kissel, James Barker Band and Savannah Jade.

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, headline the festival on Saturday while Rascal Flatts closes out the weekend on Sunday. An additional Friday headliner will be revealed at a future date.

Festival organizer Republic Live says weekend and single-day tickets, as well as camping access, begin presales on Tuesday, while public tickets will go on sale Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

