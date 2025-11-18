Ontario’s most stolen vehicles in 2024

New cars, left, are parked at a car dealership in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 18, 2025 12:21 pm.

A new report by Équité Association shows the top ten stolen vehicles in Ontario, and at the top of the list sits the Honda CR-V.

The SUV is a high theft vehicle as it often took the top spot in previous years. This year the 2024 model was the most popular model for car thieves.

As for Canada as a whole, the Toyota RAV4 is the top stolen vehicle in 2024, with 2,080 thefts last year, according to Équité.

“Newer model SUVs, particularly those with keyless security vulnerabilities, remain prime targets for sophisticated criminal networks nationally,” Équité said in a media release on Tuesday.

The Dodge Ram 1500 Series took the second spot in Ontario and Canada. Équité says the 2022 model year was the most stolen model year for the Ram.

Coming in at third in Ontario is the Honda Civic, with 1,113 thefts. The 2019 model was the most sought after by thieves, according to Équité.

The association says there has been progress on auto thefts, but it remains a national issue for organized crime groups.

“Despite an overall 19 per cent decrease nationwide, auto theft continues to cost Canadians over $1 billion in losses each year,” said Terri O’Brien, President & CEO, Équité Association.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian. The measures come as an addition to...

52m ago

Cloudflare outage impacts thousands, disrupts transit systems, ChatGPT, X and more

A widely used Internet infrastructure company said that it has largely resolved an issue that led to outages impacting users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends," to the...

52m ago

'I believe fully in Craig:' Leafs GM Treliving backs Berube, quashing firing chatter

When beleaguered Maple Leafs fans heard that general manager Brad Treliving was holding a morning news conference in the midst of his team's five-game losing streak, an army of online soothsayers got to...

1h ago

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews skates for first time since injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs got some positive news on Tuesday as Auston Matthews was back skating on the ice. It is the first time Matthews has been skating since suffering a lower-body injury against...

1h ago

Top Stories

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian. The measures come as an addition to...

52m ago

Cloudflare outage impacts thousands, disrupts transit systems, ChatGPT, X and more

A widely used Internet infrastructure company said that it has largely resolved an issue that led to outages impacting users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends," to the...

52m ago

'I believe fully in Craig:' Leafs GM Treliving backs Berube, quashing firing chatter

When beleaguered Maple Leafs fans heard that general manager Brad Treliving was holding a morning news conference in the midst of his team's five-game losing streak, an army of online soothsayers got to...

1h ago

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews skates for first time since injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs got some positive news on Tuesday as Auston Matthews was back skating on the ice. It is the first time Matthews has been skating since suffering a lower-body injury against...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:53
NDP abstentions on budget vote 'wouldn't have changed anything'

Caryn Ceolin is joined by NDP MP and leadership candidate Heather McPherson to discuss why her party voted the way it did to help pass Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget and stave off a snap winter election.

3h ago

1:02
Below seasonal temperatures expected to continue this week

Below seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the week with clear skies. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:43
Two suspects have been arrested after hundreds of thefts at GTA mausoleums and cemeteries

Two people have been arrested after hundreds of keepsakes were stolen from mausoleums and cemeteries across the GTA. Shauna Hunt with the details of what police are calling  a ‘reprehensible’ crime.

19h ago

2:29
“Efficient justice or a violation of rights?” The use of ‘Certified’ evidence causing debate in some Ontario regions

Some members of Ontario’s Legal community are speaking out about what they call a concerning trend happening in some municipal traffic courts. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

2:31
Do the federal Liberals have enough support to pass their budget?

As MPs gather to vote on the federal budget, Glen McGregor breaks down which parties may help or vote against Carney's Liberals.

More Videos