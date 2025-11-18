Ontario’s most stolen vehicles in 2024

A new report by Équité Association shows the top ten stolen vehicles in Ontario, and at the top of the list sits the Honda CR-V.

The SUV is a high theft vehicle as it often took the top spot in previous years. This year the 2024 model was the most popular model for car thieves.

As for Canada as a whole, the Toyota RAV4 is the top stolen vehicle in 2024, with 2,080 thefts last year, according to Équité.

“Newer model SUVs, particularly those with keyless security vulnerabilities, remain prime targets for sophisticated criminal networks nationally,” Équité said in a media release on Tuesday.

The Dodge Ram 1500 Series took the second spot in Ontario and Canada. Équité says the 2022 model year was the most stolen model year for the Ram.

Coming in at third in Ontario is the Honda Civic, with 1,113 thefts. The 2019 model was the most sought after by thieves, according to Équité.

The association says there has been progress on auto thefts, but it remains a national issue for organized crime groups.

“Despite an overall 19 per cent decrease nationwide, auto theft continues to cost Canadians over $1 billion in losses each year,” said Terri O’Brien, President & CEO, Équité Association.