Trump signs proclamation amending tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper imports

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation late Monday amending certain tariffs on metals, including steel, aluminum and copper imports.

The adjusted tariffs will drop from 25 per cent to 15 per cent, the White House said, and industrial equipment like bulldozers and forklifts will now be subject to a 15 per cent tariff.

The order will also allow foreign companies to qualify for a 10 per cent duty rate, “if their capital equipment includes at least 85 per cent U.S. melted and poured or smelted and cast steel or aluminum by weight,” U.S. officials wrote in a statement.

“These tariff changes are temporary, lasting until December 31, 2027, to spur near–term investments that will rebuild the Nation’s industrial base,” the White House added.