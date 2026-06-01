Trump signs proclamation amending tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper imports

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 1, 2026 10:09 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2026 10:44 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation late Monday amending certain tariffs on metals, including steel, aluminum and copper imports.

The adjusted tariffs will drop from 25 per cent to 15 per cent, the White House said, and industrial equipment like bulldozers and forklifts will now be subject to a 15 per cent tariff.

The order will also allow foreign companies to qualify for a 10 per cent duty rate, “if their capital equipment includes at least 85 per cent U.S. melted and poured or smelted and cast steel or aluminum by weight,” U.S. officials wrote in a statement.

“These tariff changes are temporary, lasting until December 31, 2027, to spur near–term investments that will rebuild the Nation’s industrial base,” the White House added.

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