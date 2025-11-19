Alert Ready system to undergo public test across Canada

A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on July 18, 2022. The Manitoba government is following other provinces in restricting the use of cellphones in classrooms beginning this school year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 5:16 am.

Canada’s national public alerting system is scheduled to be tested across the country today.

A test message and tone from Alert Ready will be broadcast on television, radio and compatible wireless devices.

Test messages will be issued in every province and territory at specific times between late morning and early afternoon.

The system is typically tested in May and November to help ensure it works and so officials can practise issuing alerts for emergencies such as tornadoes, wildfires and Amber Alerts.

There is no option to opt out of the test or actual emergency alerts.

The Alert Ready system had issued nearly 900 emergency alerts this year in Canada as of Oct. 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

TTC prepares for Dundas Station rebranding

Toronto’s Dundas subway station is already showing signs of its future, as black-and-white panels reading “TMU” have begun appearing across the station. This comes as the station transitions to...

58m ago

Ontario expands energy efficiency programs to eligible appliances

TORONTO — Ontario homeowners will soon be able to get provincial rebates of up to $200 for energy efficient appliances through an expanded program. Energy Minister Stephen Lecce announced a Home Renovation...

2h ago

Carney heads to Abu Dhabi as alarm grows over possible UAE role in Sudan's civil war

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is on his way to Abu Dhabi today, making him the first Canadian prime minister to visit the United Arab Emirates since 1983. His visit comes as Ottawa tries to...

2h ago

Seasonal temperatures continue for remainder of the week in Toronto

After an early November snowstorm just over a week ago, Toronto residents can expect typical seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend. Wednesday will bring stable conditions with a mix...

8m ago

