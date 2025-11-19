‘Cream’ of Hudson’s Bay art collection to be auctioned off today

Sir Winston Spencer Churchill's "Marrakech" and Francis Holman's "Three Hudson's Bay Company Ships in the Thames" hang on a wall as some of the works of art destined for the upcoming Hudson's Bay auction are displayed in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 5:21 am.

TORONTO — Art lovers, historians and those wistful about the fall of Canada’s oldest company are expected in Toronto today, where the most valuable pieces in Hudson’s Bay’s art collection will hit the auction block.

Heffel Fine Art Auction House will host a live sale in the tony Yorkville neighbourhood this afternoon to find new homes for 27 paintings owned by the shuttered, 355-year-old department store.

The star of the auction is expected to be an oil on canvas painting of Marrakech by former British prime minister Winston Churchill. The 1935 piece depicting women standing in the shade of palm trees in Morocco has an estimated value between $400,000 and $600,000.

Other highlights include a Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith painting from 1894 of pedestrians strolling rainy Yonge and King streets in Toronto and two early 19th-century, wartime pieces from William von Moll Berczy, one of the founders of the city.

Rounding out the group of paintings are more than a dozen works by artists including W.J. Phillips, George Franklin Arbuckle and Frank Johnston. Most of the paintings depict moments in the company’s and Canada’s history. They were commissioned for calendars HBC produced from 1913 to 1970 and distributed for free at its department stores and trading posts.

Auction house head David Heffel has said the sale is a “watershed moment” because retailers seldom amass such valuable collections anymore and when they do, they don’t usually make it to market.

In an interview with The Canadian Press in October, he said he was anticipating “unprecedented interest, competition and participation” in the HBC sale from a live audience and thousands more he expected to be watching online.

“It’s going to be exciting in the ballroom, but we’ve also beefed up our broadcasting pipe because we anticipate we’ll have a record number of viewers across Canada and around the world,” he said.

Heffel considers the items slated for the live auction to be “the cream” of HBC’s collection of 4,400 artifacts and thus, he said, they are likely to fetch the most money.

His company will be selling the collapsed retailer’s remaining pieces in a series of online auctions stretching well into next year.

The first concludes next month and includes point blankets dating as far back as 1900, portraits of former HBC governors as well as Canadian and fine art. So far, all the blankets and most of the art have garnered bids.

Excluded from the auctions is the royal charter that established HBC in 1670. HBC is expected to ask a court on Friday to let its financial adviser Reflect Advisors auction off the document later this month.

The Weston and Thomson families have both agreed to start the bidding at $18 million. If they are successful, they will donate the charter to the Archives of Manitoba, the Manitoba Museum, the Canadian Museum of History, and the Royal Ontario Museum, which will all share the document.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC prepares for Dundas Station rebranding

Toronto’s Dundas subway station is already showing signs of its future, as black-and-white panels reading “TMU” have begun appearing across the station. This comes as the station transitions to...

1h ago

Ontario expands energy efficiency programs to eligible appliances

TORONTO — Ontario homeowners will soon be able to get provincial rebates of up to $200 for energy efficient appliances through an expanded program. Energy Minister Stephen Lecce announced a Home Renovation...

2h ago

Carney heads to Abu Dhabi as alarm grows over possible UAE role in Sudan's civil war

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is on his way to Abu Dhabi today, making him the first Canadian prime minister to visit the United Arab Emirates since 1983. His visit comes as Ottawa tries to...

2h ago

Seasonal temperatures continue for remainder of the week in Toronto

After an early November snowstorm just over a week ago, Toronto residents can expect typical seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend. Wednesday will bring stable conditions with a mix...

14m ago

Top Stories

TTC prepares for Dundas Station rebranding

Toronto’s Dundas subway station is already showing signs of its future, as black-and-white panels reading “TMU” have begun appearing across the station. This comes as the station transitions to...

1h ago

Ontario expands energy efficiency programs to eligible appliances

TORONTO — Ontario homeowners will soon be able to get provincial rebates of up to $200 for energy efficient appliances through an expanded program. Energy Minister Stephen Lecce announced a Home Renovation...

2h ago

Carney heads to Abu Dhabi as alarm grows over possible UAE role in Sudan's civil war

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is on his way to Abu Dhabi today, making him the first Canadian prime minister to visit the United Arab Emirates since 1983. His visit comes as Ottawa tries to...

2h ago

Seasonal temperatures continue for remainder of the week in Toronto

After an early November snowstorm just over a week ago, Toronto residents can expect typical seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend. Wednesday will bring stable conditions with a mix...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Ford government looks at more punishment for impaired drivers

Impaired drivers responsible for killing parents or guardians may end up paying child support. Mark McAllister looks at the measures being considered by the province.

12h ago

2:53
Seasonal temperatures continue, rain potential on Friday

Seasonal temperatures and cold mornings for the GTA are expected this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast and a look at the weather for the Santa Claus Parade.

12h ago

2:40
Ontario not ready for Alzheimer's surge, report warns

A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Ontario warns the province isn't prepared for a sharp rise in dementia cases. Brandon Rowe reports.

12h ago

0:59
U.S. House votes in favour to release Epstein files

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly in favour of releasing the Epstein files as the motion heads to Senate.

15h ago

1:00
These were the most stolen vehicles in Ontario for 2024

A new report by Équité Association shows the top ten stolen vehicles in Ontario for 2024.

18h ago

More Videos