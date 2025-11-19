Group sues Quebec City for cancelling July show of U.S. Christian singer Sean Feucht

A group associated with the American Christian singer Sean Feucht is suing Quebec City’s municipal administration after it cancelled one of his planned shows this past July.

Burn 24/7 Canada, a Christian non-profit based in British Columbia, launched the lawsuit, which alleges the city’s actions amounted to an attack on its rights to freedom of expression and religion. It also was the organizer behind the singer’s Canadian tour that summer, which saw several shows cancelled amid outcry over his anti-abortion views and staunch support of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We all have a fundamental right to express our opinions, regardless of whether they’re popular or not,” said John Carpay, the president of Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which says it is financing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed in Quebec Superior Court on Monday is demanding $5,000 in damages from the city and roughly $2,600 as reimbursement for what it says it spent to rent the venue. Feucht is listed as a third party in the case, not as one of the plaintiffs.

Quebec City’s administration declined to comment on the allegations mentioned in the lawsuit, which have not been tested in court.

Carpay denounced the decision taken by numerous cities across Canada to cancel the singer’s shows, saying their actions violate the notion of state neutrality.

“Your opinion might be shared by only one per cent of the population. It doesn’t matter if it’s shared by one per cent or by 100 per cent, you have the right in a free country to speak out your opinions,” he said.

Shows by the artist in Halifax, Moncton and Charlottetown had just been cancelled when Quebec City’s administration decided to renege on its venue agreement, the legal filing says.

“I don’t think that the original idea was to discriminate against Christians, I wouldn’t say that. I think that they simply entered into the wave of cancellations,” said Olivier Séguin, the group’s lawyer.

In Halifax, Parks Canada revoked its permit over security concerns. The cities of Moncton and Charlottetown did similarly, also mentioning safety concerns.

Feucht proceeded with a show at a Montreal church that triggered a $2,500 municipal fine for allegedly gathering without a proper permit.

Feucht’s Quebec City show was supposed to be held on July 25 at ExpoCité, a venue owned and managed by the city. But the city cancelled it on July 23, telling media that organizers had never mentioned the concert would feature Feucht.

Séguin said the venue never asked organizers to provide the name of the artist upon booking the space.

Quebec City didn’t note any security concerns regarding the show when informing organizers of its decision, the lawyer said, just concerns about how the concert could affect the venue’s reputation. According to the legal filing, the city justified its decision by noting the rental agreement grants ExpoCité the right to put an end to any activity it deems could “adversely affect” its “interests or reputation.”

Séguin noted that term in the agreement only applies to instances of illegal solicitation, which he said doesn’t apply to the current dispute.

“We’re all equal before the law, the government cannot discriminate based on your political opinions when it enters into a contract with you,” the lawyer said.

Burn 24/7 Canada also declined to speak with The Canadian Press about the lawsuit.