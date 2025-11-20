2 dead, 2 injured including child in fatal Brampton fire

Two people are dead, and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Brampton early Thursday morning.

Brampton fire were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Remembrance Road just before 2:45 a.m.

“Firefighters are actively performing firefighting and search operations,” they said in a social media post.

Peel paramedics say they transported four people to hospital, including one child, who are all critical condition.

We are presently operating on scene of a 2 alarm residential structure fire in the area of McLaughlin Rd / Remembrance Rd. Firefighters are actively performing firefighting and search operations. Please avoid the area. @BPFFA1068 ^MW pic.twitter.com/zrfpC7ZVQn — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) November 20, 2025

Emergency crews say they have evacuated multiple residences in the area .

The cause of the fire is still unknown.