2 dead, 2 injured including child in fatal Brampton fire
Posted November 20, 2025 5:17 am.
Last Updated November 20, 2025 5:27 am.
Two people are dead, and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Brampton early Thursday morning.
Brampton fire were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Remembrance Road just before 2:45 a.m.
“Firefighters are actively performing firefighting and search operations,” they said in a social media post.
Peel paramedics say they transported four people to hospital, including one child, who are all critical condition.
Emergency crews say they have evacuated multiple residences in the area .
The cause of the fire is still unknown.