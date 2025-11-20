Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was shot in downtown Toronto on November 20, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 20, 2025 10:23 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 11:03 pm.

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the Mutual Street and Queen Street East area around 10 p.m. Thursday.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. He is described as Black, approximately five-foot-six with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweater with the hood up, black pants and black shoes.

