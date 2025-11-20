Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the Mutual Street and Queen Street East area around 10 p.m. Thursday.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. He is described as Black, approximately five-foot-six with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweater with the hood up, black pants and black shoes.