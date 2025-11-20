4 pedestrians, 1 driver injured in multi-vehicle crash outside Toronto Pearson

Four pedestrians and a driver are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles outside Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Emergency crews were called to the Terminal 3 departures area of the airport just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Peel police say four pedestrians were struck.

Police say four people have minor injuries, while a fifth person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and two pedestrians were taken to hospital, police say. It is unclear if it’s the driver who is in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but police say it may have been a medical episode. The drivers involved remained at the scene.

Airport officials say some of the inner curb lanes outside Terminal 3 departures were closed to drivers for the investigation but have since reopened.

The airport’s operations were not affected.