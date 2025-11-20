4 pedestrians, 1 driver injured in multi-vehicle crash outside Toronto Pearson

Four pedestrians and a driver are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles outside Toronto Pearson International Airport.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 20, 2025 8:41 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 9:50 am.

Emergency crews were called to the Terminal 3 departures area of the airport just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Peel police say four pedestrians were struck.

Police say four people have minor injuries, while a fifth person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and two pedestrians were taken to hospital, police say. It is unclear if it’s the driver who is in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but police say it may have been a medical episode. The drivers involved remained at the scene.

Airport officials say some of the inner curb lanes outside Terminal 3 departures were closed to drivers for the investigation but have since reopened.

The airport’s operations were not affected.

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured including child in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, and four others, including a child, are in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Emergency crews...

53m ago

Section of roadway in Markham closed after train hits dump truck: police

Police are on scene in Markham after a dump truck was struck by a train on Thursday morning. The collision occurred on Kennedy Road between Carlton Road and Highway 7. Officers with York Regional Police...

17m ago

Police seek suspect following multiple robberies in Malvern area

Toronto police are searching of an individual wanted in connection of multiple street robberies in the Malvern area. Police say the incidents occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 13, in the evening hours....

38m ago

Doug Ford government to introduce 'Buy Ontario' legislation

The Ontario government is set to introduce legislation today that would require public-sector organizations to prioritize Ontario-made goods and services first, then Canadian suppliers. The province...

9m ago

