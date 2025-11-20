Weekend need-to-know: Santa Claus Parade takes over Toronto streets

The 121st annual Santa Claus Parade is back on Toronto streets this weekend which means lots of road closures in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Make sure to check the details ahead of time so you don’t miss the parade.

There is also a Saturday subway closure on Line 1. Full details are below.

Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus is taking a trip south alongside Mrs. Claus for the annual Santa Claus Parade in Toronto this Sunday.

Floats, marching bands and elves will be participating in the parade that weaves through the city’s streets from Christie Pits to St. Lawrence Market.

Full details about the route and the weather expected for Sunday can be found here.

The Holly Jolly Fun Run will be taking place right before the parade with a start time of 11:45 a.m. at Christie Pits. The five-kilometre race raises money for the Santa Claus Parade and spots are still available for runners.

The Santa Claus Parade starts at 12:30 and live coverage begins at 1 p.m. on CityNews 24/7, Citytv and Citytv+.

WineFest Toronto: Holiday Edition

It’s all-you-can-drink at the holiday edition of WineFest Toronto. There will be wine and drinks from around the world on top of complimentary educational seminars with wine experts.

It’s happening at Exhibition Place from Nov. 21 to 23 with tickets still available for each of the four entry times: 6 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. on Saturday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic

The official lighting of the Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic festival is this Saturday.

Hosted by Rick Campanelli, the lighting ceremony will feature performances by Shawn Hook and Storry. The Village of Yorkville Park and trees along Bloor Street will be lit up for a spectacular display to welcome everyone for the holiday season.

It kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday and the festive lights will stay lit until December 31.

Christmas Book Sale at Toronto Reference Library

If you are looking for gifts for the book lover in your life, the Christmas Book Sale at the Toronto Reference Library is this weekend.

There will be hundreds of fictions, non-fiction, art books, cookbooks, children’s books, records, DVDS, and CDs.

All the proceeds will go towards supporting Toronto Public Library programs with prices starting at $1.

Entry is $2 on Thursday, but it’s free on Friday and Saturday. It’s open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Toronto Raptors in action

You’ll have two chances to catch the red-hot Raptors in action this weekend. Toronto has won five games in a row. They’ll be going up against Washington Wizards on Friday night at 7 p.m. and the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are still available for both games.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 Saturday closure

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St George and St Andrew stations on Saturday, November 22 for planned station work.

Shuttle buses will not be operating. Alternative routes riders can take are listed here.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Santa Claus Parade

The following road closures will take place:

Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 7 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Avenue Road, at 9:30 a.m.

Spadina Avenue, from Lowther Avenue to Willcocks Street, at 11 a.m.

St. George Street, from Prince Arthur to College Street, at 11a.m.

Hoskin Avenue, from St George Street to Queen’s Park Crescent, at 11 a.m.

Queen’s Park Crescent from Bloor Street West to College Street, at 11 a.m.

College Street from Beverley Street to Bay Street, at 11 a.m.

University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11 a.m.

Dundas Street West, from McCaul Street to Bay Street, at 11 a.m.

University Avenue, from Dundas Street West to Front Street, at 11 a.m.

Queen Street West from Duncan Street to Bay Street, at 11 a.m.

Adelaide Street from Duncan Street to University Ave, at 11 a.m.

King Street West from Simcoe Street to York Street, at 11 a.m.

Front Street West from Simcoe Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11 a.m.

Wellington Street West, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11 a.m.

Wellington Street West, from Yonge Street to Church Street, at 10 a.m.

Bay Street, from King Street to Lakeshore Boulevard West, at 11 a.m.

Yonge Street from King Street to Lakeshore Boulevard, at 11 a.m.

Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street, at 11:00 a.m.

Jarvis Street from King Street East to Lakeshore Boulevard East, at 11:00 a.m.

The towing of vehicles parked along the parade route will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Roads are expected to be open by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic

Road closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the following streets on Saturday:

two-way conversion on Cumberland Street from Avenue Road to the Cumberland Parkade

event area closure on Cumberland Street from the Cumberland Parkade to Bellair Street

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

From Friday at 11 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m., two eastbound lanes of the Gardiner will be closed from Grand Avenue to the Park Lawn bridge to complete paving work as part of bridge rehabilitation. One eastbound lane will remain open.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.