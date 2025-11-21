Eurovision plans changes to voting, security after allegations of Israeli government ‘interference’

FILE - Israeli fans cheer for Yuval Raphael from Israel after performing during the Semi-Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2025 7:59 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 8:14 am.

GENEVA (AP) — Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest announced plans to change the voting system of the popular musical extravaganza to ensure fairness, a move that follows allegations of “interference” by Israel’s government.

The European Broadcasting Union, a Geneva-based union of public broadcasters that runs the event, said Friday that the changes were “designed to strengthen trust, transparency and audience engagement.”

Israel has competed in Eurovision for more than 50 years and won four times. But calls for Israel to be kicked out swelled over the conduct of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza.

The allegations of Israeli government interference have added a new twist to the debate.

In September, Dutch public broadcaster AVROTROS — citing human suffering in the Gaza war — said that it could no longer justify Israel’s participation in the contest. Several other countries took a similar stance.

The Dutch broadcaster went on to say there had been “proven interference by the Israeli government during the last edition of the Song Contest, with the event being used as a political instrument.” The statement didn’t elaborate.

That same month, the CEO of Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Golan Yochpaz, said that there was “no reason why we should not continue to be a significant part of this cultural event, which must not become political.”

Kan also said then that it was “convinced” that the EBU “will continue to maintain the apolitical, professional and cultural character of the competition, especially on the eve of the 70th anniversary of Eurovision” next year.

As part of the new Eurovision measures, in next year’s contest — scheduled to take place in May in Vienna — the number of votes per payment method will be reduced by half to 10, the EBU said.

In addition, “professional juries” will return to the semifinals for the first time since 2022 — a move that will give roughly 50-50 percentage weight between audience and jury votes, it said.

Organizers will also enhance safeguards to thwart “suspicious or coordinated voting activity” and strengthen security systems that “monitor, detect and prevent fraudulent patterns,” EBU said.

Contest director Martin Green said that the neutrality and integrity of the competition is of “paramount importance” to the EBU, its members, and audiences, adding that the event “should remain a neutral space and must not be instrumentalized.”

The EBU’s general assembly on Dec. 4-5 is poised to consider whether Israel can participate next year. A vote on that participation will only take place if member broadcasters decide the new steps are “not sufficient,” Green said.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

3h ago

Mexico's bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant...

2h ago

Man, young boy critically injured after struck by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

A man in his 60s and his young grandson were critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police say the pair had just exited a bus and were attempting...

2h ago

How crypto raiders tortured B.C. family with waterboarding, sex assault, in $2M heist

PORT COQUITLAM — When a woman answered a knock at the door of her home in Port Moody, B.C., in the spring of 2024, she was met by two men in Canada Post uniforms who said they had a package to deliver. What...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

3h ago

Mexico's bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant...

2h ago

Man, young boy critically injured after struck by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

A man in his 60s and his young grandson were critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police say the pair had just exited a bus and were attempting...

2h ago

How crypto raiders tortured B.C. family with waterboarding, sex assault, in $2M heist

PORT COQUITLAM — When a woman answered a knock at the door of her home in Port Moody, B.C., in the spring of 2024, she was met by two men in Canada Post uniforms who said they had a package to deliver. What...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Two pedestrians in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a serious collision near Millcreek Drive and Derry Road that has left two pedestrians, including a teenage boy under 16, in critical condition. Jazan Grewal reports.

9h ago

3:30
2 people dead, 3 missing after house fire

A heartbreaking story in Brampton, two people have died in a house fire. That number is likely to climb, as three others remain unaccounted for. Shauna Hunt with reactions from neighbours and how several residents escaped the flames.

14h ago

2:26
Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs 

George Brown’s renowned Chef School, the largest in the county, is pausing enrolment in a third of its chef and hospitality programs. Former graduates say the cuts could have a lasting impact on the industry. Catalina Gillies reports.

14h ago

2:16
Toronto mayor orders investigation into incident involving a snowplow at pro-Palestinian protest

Social media video shows a snow plow driving slowly through a group of protesters outside the US consulate.  Toronto police say there was no criminal intent.  The mayor has asked the transportation department to look into it. 

15h ago

1:49
Fatal house fire in Brampton owned by landlord with previous property issues: Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the landlord of the home that was completely destroyed by and fire that left two people dead had previous issues with property inspections by the city.

19h ago

More Videos