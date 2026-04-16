Man suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown Toronto stabbing

A man is fighting for his life after a stabbing on a downtown Toronto street early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called just after 4:30 a.m. to Bleecker Street near Wellesley Street, where they found a victim suffering from critical injuries. Paramedics transported him to the hospital with life‑threatening wounds.

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect, and no arrests have been announced. Officers remained at the scene throughout the morning, canvassing the area and searching for surveillance footage.

Police have not disclosed what led to the stabbing or whether the victim and attacker knew each other.