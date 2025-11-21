Family ordered to remove sports nets from front lawn

Bylaw enforcement has ordered nets set up near sidewalks and streets be removed, but residents say it’s a way for the kids to gather and be active. Beverly Andrews talks with a resident who received one of the Notice of Violation from the city.

By Beverly Andrews

Posted November 21, 2025 5:37 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 5:42 pm.

A Scarborough family finds itself in the penalty box, all because of their hockey and basketball nets.

Earlier this week, Tony Cacciatore found a notice of violation in his mailbox, saying the sports equipment was on the right of way – the narrow strip of grass between the sidewalk and the street – and that he had three days to remove it.

“It came out of nowhere,” Cacciatore tells CityNews. “The net has been in place since 2019, when we first moved here. It’s never really bothered anyone. Garbage removal, solid waste, and snow removal happens without a hitch.” 

“I wanna hear from the city and see what they want me to do about it, because I don’t think it’s a problem.”

The City says it encourages the use of hockey and basketball nets, but noted an increase in the number of nets being left in the public right-of-way. While sports nets are permitted on the curb when in use, they must be removed or set back on private property when not being used.

“The boulevard – the space between the sidewalk and the road – is part of the municipal right-of-way and must remain clear to support essential services like waste collection, snow removal and utility maintenance,” the City said in a statement.

Cacciatore says his kids enjoy playing basketball and other sports, and the physical activity helps keep them away from screens.

“I’ll have to take it down and wheel it back and forth, which is far from ideal, but we do what we have to do for our kids, right?” he said.

Cacciatore says he’ll be removing the equipment to comply with the city’s directive, but hopes a compromise can be found in the future.  

“Let’s come together and figure out a way it can not interfere with the civil servants who have to remove snow, do the solid waste removal, but still have it available for our kids to play.” 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer faces nearly a dozen charges for alleged offences over a decade

A Toronto police officer is facing nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly assaulted and intimidated a person over the course of a decade. Toronto Police say the officer, identified as Bojan Antal,...

1h ago

Remains found in Brampton home after fire, demolition halted: Police

The body of one of three people who were unaccounted for following a fire at a Brampton home on Thursday morning was discovered by workers on Friday afternoon, Peel police said in an update from the scene. Demolition...

12m ago

Ford government criticized for late release of EQAO results

For many parents and educators, Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) test results offer a gauge of where students are with their studies. But the Ford government has been keeping those results...

1h ago

Students and teachers in B.C. grizzly attack responded 'heroically': chief

What was to be a short afternoon field trip for about 20 students and staff of a school in Bella Coola, B.C., became a "traumatic event" where four people were badly hurt when a grizzly attacked without...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer faces nearly a dozen charges for alleged offences over a decade

A Toronto police officer is facing nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly assaulted and intimidated a person over the course of a decade. Toronto Police say the officer, identified as Bojan Antal,...

1h ago

Remains found in Brampton home after fire, demolition halted: Police

The body of one of three people who were unaccounted for following a fire at a Brampton home on Thursday morning was discovered by workers on Friday afternoon, Peel police said in an update from the scene. Demolition...

12m ago

Ford government criticized for late release of EQAO results

For many parents and educators, Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) test results offer a gauge of where students are with their studies. But the Ford government has been keeping those results...

1h ago

Students and teachers in B.C. grizzly attack responded 'heroically': chief

What was to be a short afternoon field trip for about 20 students and staff of a school in Bella Coola, B.C., became a "traumatic event" where four people were badly hurt when a grizzly attacked without...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Remains found in Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel Police

Peel Regional Police said they discovered the remains of a single adult during a search of Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

3h ago

0:32
Child dies after being struck by vehicle when trying to cross street

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, their grandfather was also struck but remains in hospital.

6h ago

3:12
Search continues for three unaccounted for in fatal Brampton house fire

Fire crews and police are still searching for three people that were believed to be living in a Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a massive fatal fire.

7h ago

1:16
Two pedestrians in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a serious collision near Millcreek Drive and Derry Road that has left two pedestrians, including a teenage boy under 16, in critical condition. Jazan Grewal reports.

19h ago

2:23
Residents raise concerns about redevelopment of Summerhill park

Residents shared feedback with the City of Toronto in an, at-times, heated consultation meeting about the redevelopment of Pricefield Park. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

More Videos