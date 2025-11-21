Finch West LRT to open to the public on Dec. 7

A Finch West LRT train is seen out for testing in August. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By John Marchesan

Posted November 21, 2025 7:55 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 8:12 pm.

The Finch West LRT will open to the public on December 7.

The date was listed in material posted ahead of the Metrolinx board meeting scheduled for November 27.

“Major readiness milestones in relation to the opening of the line have been achieved,” Metrolinx Rapid Transit CEO Sean Fuller says in a quarterly report to be presented at the meeting. “Following the successful completion of the final 30-day revenue service demonstration, which enabled Metrolinx to assess and validate the line’s performance and reliability, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) assumed full operational control on Wednesday, November 12. Metrolinx is working with the TTC to prepare for the start of revenue service on December 7, 2025.

“Substantial completion was achieved on November 12. We are now working with TTC to prepare for the start of revenue service on December 7,” reads the slide attached to the Capital Projects Progress report.

Sources confirmed the opening date to 680 NewsRadio almost a month ago after the northwest Toronto line completed a 30-day revenue service demonstration, showing the line is fully operating as it was initially designed. 

The 18-stop Finch West LRT runs mostly along Finch Avenue West between Finch West subway station at Keele Street and Humber College station at Highway 27. Construction began in 2019 and was supposed to be done by the end of 2023.

With files from Nick Westoll and Richard Southern

